PE Shop Founder Pleads Guilty In $50M Ponzi Scheme
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( July 27, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The managing partner of a New Hampshire-based private equity firm has pled guilty in New York federal court to multiple counts of fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme that solicited over $50 million in investments for purported health and wellness companies....
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