Installer Sues Canadian Solar After He's Crushed By Panels

By Mike Curley ( July 27, 2026, 1:04 PM EDT) -- A Washington man who owns a solar component contractor is suing Canadian Solar Inc. and its affiliates in federal court, alleging poor packaging caused 1,800 pounds of solar panels to fall over and crush him....
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