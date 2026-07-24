Lowe's Halogen Work Lights Pose Severe Burn Risk, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( July 24, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Lowe's was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court Friday alleging halogen stand work lights sold under the brand name Utilitech are falsely marketed as being safe to use while hiding the light's exterior surfaces can grow dangerously hot, posing severe burn risks to users....
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