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Rare DOJ Military Bias Suit Shows Peril Of Co. Admissions

By Bradford Kelley ( July 28, 2026, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Sometimes the strongest evidence of employment discrimination comes from the employer's own pen. On June 18, the U.S. Department of Justice sued a private assisted living facility in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas for violating the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA, the federal law that protects employment and reemployment rights of service member employees and prohibits discrimination based on military service....

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