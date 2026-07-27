Del. Judge Tosses Challenge To Envestnet's $4.5B Bain Sale
By Jarek Rutz ( July 27, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed a stockholder challenge to Envestnet Inc.'s $4.5 billion take-private sale to Bain Capital affiliates, ruling that investors approved the deal through a fully informed vote and that the complaint failed to support claims that the company's independent directors or financial adviser Morgan Stanley acted improperly....
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