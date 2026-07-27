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Carriers Back Changes To Broadband Map Data Gathering

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 27, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- An association of competitive communications providers backed the Federal Communications Commission's recent action to eliminate regulations the agency has characterized as unduly burdensome, in addition to improving data collection and the national broadband deployment map....

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