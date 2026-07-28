Tribal Nonprofit Says Feds Wrongly Denied Washeteria Funds

By Crystal Owens ( July 28, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- An Indigenous Alaskan corporation is suing the United States and Health and Human Services officials after it says they unlawfully rejected a funding agreement that would allow it to help provide access to clean drinking water, personal hygiene and healthcare services to rural villages and the city of Wales....
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