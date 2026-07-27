Utilities Org. Urges FCC Not To Preempt Wash. Pole Regs
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 27, 2026, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A group representing 27 consumer-owned public utility districts in Washington state has told the Federal Communications Commission not to preempt the state's process to resolve issues stemming from mobile or internet service providers wanting to attach equipment to utility poles....
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