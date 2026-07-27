Seafood Wholesaler To Pay $265K In EEOC Sex Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( July 27, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday signed off on a $265,000 deal reached between a seafood wholesaler and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to end the agency's sex bias suit claiming the business refused to hire women for warehouse positions....
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