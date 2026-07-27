Judge Stays ICE Oversight Visit Case Pending Appeal
By Jared Foretek ( July 27, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday stayed a lawsuit brought by House Democrats challenging a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy limiting their oversight access to immigration facilities while the Trump administration appeals an injunction limiting the visit restrictions....
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