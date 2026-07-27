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Tribes, Groups Say Historic Council's Plan Imperils Sacred Sites

By Crystal Owens ( July 27, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Indigenous, environmental and preservation groups say a decision by the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation to advance a proposed rulemaking notice for revisions to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act will weaken tribal nations' roles in ensuring that their sacred burial sites and ancestral lands are protected....

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