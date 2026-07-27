Tribes, Groups Say Historic Council's Plan Imperils Sacred Sites
By Crystal Owens ( July 27, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Indigenous, environmental and preservation groups say a decision by the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation to advance a proposed rulemaking notice for revisions to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act will weaken tribal nations' roles in ensuring that their sacred burial sites and ancestral lands are protected....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.