Kalshi Sports Offerings Appear On Shaky Ground At 6th Circ.

By Alex Lawson ( July 30, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel looked askance at Kalshi's push to have its sports event contracts shielded from state gambling regulators Thursday, pointedly questioning the prediction market giant about the difference between its offerings and traditional sports bets....
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