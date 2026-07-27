NASCAR Says It's 'Overwhelmed' By 'Mass Counterfeiting'

By Hayley Fowler ( July 27, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- NASCAR is cracking down on counterfeit merchandise in a federal lawsuit filed Monday in North Carolina that seeks to block an alleged network of foreign retailers from selling knockoff clothing and collectibles through online marketplaces, social media platforms and search engines like Google....
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