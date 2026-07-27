AbbVie Seeks Block On Alkem Generic Constipation Drug

By Gianna Ferrarin ( July 27, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. and collaborator Ironwood Pharmaceuticals urged a New Jersey federal court to bar India-based generic-drug maker Alkem Laboratories from selling generic versions of their branded constipation drug while associated patents are active, arguing Alkem would violate patent law by doing so....
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