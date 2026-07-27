Insurance Services Co. Can Fix Worker Tax Credit Refund Bid

By Zak Kostro ( July 27, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge allowed a California-based health and life insurance services company to amend its complaint to address questions about whether it qualified as an eligible employer to claim a $50,000 employee retention tax credit refund....
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