Eating Disorder Pros Group Ducks Antitrust Suit For Good
By Bryan Koenig ( July 28, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge permanently dismissed a proposed antitrust class action Monday accusing the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals of forcing specialists into expensive group memberships to obtain important certification, concluding the plaintiffs haven't shown that the organization has the needed market power....
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