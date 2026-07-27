Hawaiian Telecom, Electric Co. Resolve Pole Removal Dustup
By Christopher Cole ( July 27, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A telecom has agreed to end its dispute with Hawaiian Electric Co. after urging the Federal Communications Commission to block the utility's removal of 22 electric poles that are also used for communications gear....
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