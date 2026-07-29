Glazer Sues In Chancery For More Comerica Merger Records
By Jarek Rutz ( July 29, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Comerica Inc. stockholder has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to order the bank to turn over additional books and records tied to its merger with Fifth Third Bancorp, alleging the company has improperly withheld key documents needed to investigate whether directors and executives breached their fiduciary duties during the sale process....
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