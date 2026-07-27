Kalshi To 'Geofence' Nevada After Regulators Expose Gap
By Aislinn Keely ( July 27, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Kalshi will implement additional tech tools to block Nevada users from its platform or face daily six-figure fines after the state's gambling regulators showed they could still place trades in the state despite a standing court order barring the prediction market platform from serving Nevada residents....
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