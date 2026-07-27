Albertsons Opioid Trial Told Of Needles, ODs In Library

By Ben Adlin ( July 27, 2026, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A witness in Washington's case accusing Albertsons Cos. Inc. of fueling the state's opioid crisis testified at a bench trial Monday that problem drug use was evident in a city library system she's led for nearly a decade, pointing to syringes scattered across the facility and multiple instances of overdoses....
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