Claims Court OKs $49.4M In Cash Grants For Calif. Wind Farm

By Kat Lucero ( July 27, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A California wind farm, the nation's second largest, is entitled to an additional $49.4 million in renewable energy cash grants, a U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge announced Monday, approving the parties' recalculation of the amount in a 13-year-old lawsuit....
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