Fish & Richardson Slams IP DQ Bid As Possibly Manufactured

By Lynn LaRowe ( July 28, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- LVMH urged a Texas federal court to reject a bid to boot Fish & Richardson PC from defending the luxury goods business against an infringement lawsuit over patents for nonfungible token display technology, saying the company behind the suit may have tried to "manufacture" a conflict to disqualify the firm....
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