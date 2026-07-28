Nokia Criticized For Delay Before RAND Arbitration
By Jamie Lennox ( July 28, 2026, 5:58 PM BST) -- A London judge expressed "surprise" on Tuesday that Nokia had delayed its patent licensing dispute with Asus and Acer by challenging their proposed use of confidential documents in upcoming arbitration between the companies....
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