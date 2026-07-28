GAO Denies Protest Over $83M Space Force Support Deal

By Tom Lotshaw ( July 28, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a California company's protest over an $83 million U.S. Space Force award for research support, concluding that the agency reasonably weighed staffing experience and compensation factors before selecting an Alabama company's lower-cost, higher-risk proposal....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.