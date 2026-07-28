 XAI, SpaceX Say Power Plant Noise Suit Claims Are 'Flawed'

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 28, 2026, 11:17 PM EDT) -- XAI and SpaceX urged a Mississippi federal court to throw out several claims in a proposed class action filed over allegedly intrusive noises coming out of a power plant the companies operate in a suburban neighborhood, saying the claims rest on "flawed legal theories" and don't warrant discovery....
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