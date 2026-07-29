Feds Say High Court Ruling Justifies Calif. Pipeline Oversight
By Elaine Briseño ( July 29, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has told the Ninth Circuit that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision clarifying federal arbitration jurisdictional boundaries backs its assertion that it has exclusive jurisdiction over the Santa Ynez pipeline system in California....
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