Climate Change Suit Must Proceed, Boulder Tells High Court

By Keith Goldberg ( July 28, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The city and county of Boulder, Colorado, have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to let stand a Colorado Supreme Court decision allowing their climate change tort against Exxon Mobil and Suncor Energy to proceed, arguing that the justices shouldn't short-circuit the state court proceedings....
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