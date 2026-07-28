Ga. DA Seeks Judge's Recusal Over Ethics Charges

By Emily Johnson ( July 28, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia district attorney has urged a state court to recuse a judge from presiding over criminal cases the DA's office is prosecuting, arguing that the judge has been formally accused of ethics violations for improperly threatening to jail prosecutors in 2023....
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