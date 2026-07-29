NC Attorney General's Clash With HCA Cleared For Trial
By Hayley Fowler ( July 29, 2026, 11:47 AM EDT) -- The North Carolina Business Court has cleared a path to trial in the state attorney general's suit accusing HCA Healthcare of letting the quality of care at Mission Hospital in Asheville to languish....
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