Ga. Justice Hopefuls Say Watchdog Violates Their Free Speech

By Emily Johnson ( July 28, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Two unsuccessful candidates for seats on the Georgia Supreme Court are urging a Georgia federal court to keep their suit alive, arguing that the state's judicial watchdog violated their freedom of speech when it publicly accused them of violating ethics rules days before the May election....
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