SocGen Beats DC Landlord's Suit Over Failed $29M Loan

By Sydney Price ( July 28, 2026, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by a property owner that claimed Société Générale Financial Corp. wrongfully backed out of a planned $29 million loan to refinance a Washington building, ruling that the parties' signed term sheet was only a preliminary negotiating document and not a binding promise to lend....
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