Senators Urge CFTC Rule Slowdown Over Tribal Concerns

By Crystal Owens ( July 28, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Leaders of the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee are urging the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to extend the public comment deadline for its proposed rule that could govern the way the agency oversees prediction markets, saying it's critical that Indigenous nations have time to evaluate its effects....
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