Cava Board, Execs Sued In Del. Over $2.2B Stock Sales
By Jarek Rutz ( July 28, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Cava Group Inc. stockholder has filed a derivative lawsuit in the Delaware Chancery Court accusing the Mediterranean restaurant chain's top executives and directors of using confidential internal forecasts to sell more than $2.2 billion worth of company stock before the company's growth outlook weakened and its share price fell....
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