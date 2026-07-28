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Wash. Panel Upholds DoorDash's $14.5M Insurance Penalty

By Gina Kim ( July 28, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- DoorDash must pay $14.5 million in taxes and penalties for failing to pay its Dashers' industrial insurance premiums each quarter from 2017 to 2019, Washington appellate judges ruled Tuesday, finding the Dashers were covered workers under state law since their personal labor was the essence of their contracts....

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