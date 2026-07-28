Ariana Grande Says Hackers Leaked Songs, Photos For Years

By Gina Kim ( July 28, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Ariana Grande filed a privacy invasion suit in California state court Monday alleging unknown hackers have been stealing and leaking her unreleased masters and demos, behind-the-scene photos, and other content after gaining backdoor access to accounts belonging to people she worked with over the years. ...
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