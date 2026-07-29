7-Eleven Sued Over Worker's Death After Fight With Manager

By Gina Kim ( July 29, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The mother of a 7-Eleven sales associate who died following an altercation with an assistant manager lodged wrongful death claims in California state court Tuesday, alleging the retailer knew through employee complaints that the manager tended to be violent yet failed to act. ...
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