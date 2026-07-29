J&J Says Cancer Drug Study Sinks Bayer's False Ad Claims
By Gianna Ferrarin ( July 29, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson told a New York federal court that a peer-reviewed scientific journal's publication of a study on the active ingredient in its prostate cancer drug must end Bayer's claims the pharmaceutical giant made false and misleading claims about the drug's efficacy....
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