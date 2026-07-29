Former Zoom, EBay Atty Joins Cardlytics As CLO
By Sue Reisinger ( July 29, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The new chief legal officer at Cardlytics Inc. sees data privacy and increasingly complex government regulations as among his biggest challenges when he joins the company on Monday next week....
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