NJ Justices Clarify New-Evidence Standards In Murder Case
By Brandon Lowrey ( July 29, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday held that one of its opinions concerning requests for retrial due to newly discovered evidence has a higher threshold than the similar U.S. Supreme Court landmark case Brady v. Maryland....
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