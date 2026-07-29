Aterian Loses Dismissal Bid In P.J. Mechanical Suit
By Jarek Rutz ( July 29, 2026, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Superior Court has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing private equity firm Aterian Investment Partners of improperly draining millions of dollars from a holding company to avoid paying earnout obligations owed to the former owners of P.J. Mechanical, finding that the founders plausibly alleged that Aterian intentionally interfered with their contract....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.