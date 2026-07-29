Judge Trims DLA Contractor's $3.8M Warehouse Software Suit

By Ganesh Setty ( July 29, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has partially dismissed a contractor's $3.8 million lawsuit alleging its task order with the Defense Logistics Agency to configure warehouse management software contained defective specifications, noting the distinction between design and performance specifications....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.