Brookfield, NextEra Plan $100B Data Center Build At DOE Site

By Nate Beck ( July 29, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP is advising Brookfield on a U.S. Department of Energy effort announced Wednesday to redevelop parts of an agency site in Paducah, Kentucky, into a $100 billion data center campus that would also include new affordable energy infrastructure as part of a venture with NextEra Energy and local utilities....
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