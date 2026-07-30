11th Circ. Opioid Appeal May Shift Public Nuisance Coverage

By Lisseth Ochoa-Chavarria and Christopher Popecki ( July 30, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- In a June 11 opinion certifying the "damages because of bodily injury" question to the high courts of both Georgia and Florida in the Bloodworth Wholesale Drugs and Publix Super Markets opioid coverage appeals, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit provided a timely reminder that each state's appellate courts will be the final arbiters of coverage for governments' opioid claims — and for the groundswell of public nuisance litigation that is reaching policyholders in other industries.[1]...