Attys Secure $15M Fees In Abbott Formula Shareholder Suit

By Lauraann Wood ( July 29, 2026, 12:40 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday approved class counsel's $15.3 million fee request in a shareholder dispute over Abbott Laboratories' management of a 2022 infant formula contamination crisis, satisfied with the elaboration he called for during an earlier settlement fairness hearing....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.