Disney Says 'Avatar' Likeness Suit Came 16 Years Late

By Elliot Weld ( July 29, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Director James Cameron and Disney have asked a California federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by actor Q'orianka Kilcher alleging her face was used to craft the face of a main character in the 2009 film "Avatar," saying Kilcher had waited an unreasonable 16 years to make her claim....
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