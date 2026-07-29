Patent Co. IP Suit Against Amazon Should Go On, Judge Says

By Elliot Weld ( July 29, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal magistrate judge has recommended denying Amazon's motion for a win on standing grounds in a lawsuit asserting software network patents, finding that even though the inventors of those patents worked for different companies when they conceived the intellectual property, Edge Networking Systems LLC could assert them....
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