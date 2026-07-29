X, Ad Group End Fight Over Alleged Ad Boycott Scheme

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 29, 2026, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's X will no longer pursue its claims that the World Federation of Advertisers schemed to have advertisers boycott the social media company by cutting back on or stopping ad purchases, the company and advertising trade group announced Wednesday....
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