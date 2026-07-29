'96 Telecom Act Needs Overhaul To Cut Regs, Think Tank Says
By Christopher Cole ( July 29, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A free-market-oriented think tank called Wednesday for a legislative redo of the 1996 Telecommunications Act in order to slash regulations tied to outdated technologies and adjust the industry's regulatory regime to new market conditions....
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