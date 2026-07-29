Trail Cam Co. Says T-Mobile Broke Tech Migration Promises

By Nadia Dreid ( July 29, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile is trying to plow forward with a plan to shift Tactacam-branded "trail cameras" that operate on cellular networks to a new technology even though all the tests have failed, which could make millions of cams useless, according to the company that owns those cameras....
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