OCC, FDIC Say Ore. Opt-Out Law Threatens Interstate Lending

By Jon Hill ( July 30, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Top federal banking regulators have lined up behind the banking industry in a challenge to a new Oregon law aimed at capping interest rates on loans from out-of-state banks, warning in federal court filings that it threatens "confusion" and disruption for interstate lending....
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